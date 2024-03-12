The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Best. Oscars. Ever.
14
0:00
-37:47

Best. Oscars. Ever.

Plus: Across the Movie Aisle Live!
Sonny Bunch
Mar 12, 2024
14
Share
Takashi Yamazaki, Christopher Nolan, and Emma Thomas (l to r)

Before we get started, some fun news: Peter, Alyssa, and Sonny are going to be at the DC Bryant Street Drafthouse on Tuesday, April 9 for a screening of Arrival and a live show. Should be a fun time; make sure to get your tickets now, as we sold out the last one of these we did in Crystal City. (If you click above and see “no showtimes available,” make sure to click the “Tuesday 4/9” link.)

And now, on to the show! It’s the Oscars episode, so in cons and nons we talk Kimmel vs. Trump before discussing the ceremony and the winners. Was this the best show in ages? Did the right nominees win? How great was that “I’m Just Ken” Performance? How cool were those Godzilla shoes worn by FX artists on Godzilla Minus One? All that and more on this Tuesday’s episode. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our chat about best supporting actor winner Robert Downey Jr.’s career. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share

14 Comments
The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
41:13
Bringing 'Monkey Man' to the Big Screen
  
Sonny Bunch
12:54
Franchise Mash-Up Madness
  
Sonny Bunch
35:52
How Dumb Is 'Godzilla x Kong'?
  
Sonny Bunch
13:05
How the Action Hero Has Changed
  
Sonny Bunch
45:45
'Road House' Blues
  
Sonny Bunch
15:52
Sci-Fi or Sad-Fi?
  
Sonny Bunch
34:50
Adam Sandler Goes Into Space, Man
  
Sonny Bunch
18:00
Robert Downey Jr., Oscar Winner
  
Sonny Bunch