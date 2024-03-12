Best. Oscars. Ever.

Takashi Yamazaki, Christopher Nolan, and Emma Thomas (l to r)

Before we get started, some fun news: Peter, Alyssa, and Sonny are going to be at the DC Bryant Street Drafthouse on Tuesday, April 9 for a screening of Arrival and a live show. Should be a fun time; make sure to get your tickets now, as we sold out the last one of these we did in Crystal City. (If you click above and see “no showtimes available,” make sure to click the “Tuesday 4/9” link.)

And now, on to the show! It’s the Oscars episode, so in cons and nons we talk Kimmel vs. Trump before discussing the ceremony and the winners. Was this the best show in ages? Did the right nominees win? How great was that “I’m Just Ken” Performance? How cool were those Godzilla shoes worn by FX artists on Godzilla Minus One? All that and more on this Tuesday’s episode. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our chat about best supporting actor winner Robert Downey Jr.’s career. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

