Bill Kristol and Ben Wittes: The Split-Screen Reality

While Biden spent the weekend helping fend off Iran's missile and drone attack, supposedly pro-Israel Trump embraced the anti-Israel chant, "Genocide Joe," at his rally. Meanwhile, the trial involving the first time Trump allegedly broke the law to win an election gets underway. Bill Kristol and Ben Wittes join Tim Miller.
