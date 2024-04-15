The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Bill Kristol and Ben Wittes: The Split-Screen Reality
11
0:00
-51:41

Bill Kristol and Ben Wittes: The Split-Screen Reality

Tim Miller
,
William Kristol
, and
Benjamin Wittes
Apr 15, 2024
11
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

While Biden spent the weekend helping fend off Iran's missile and drone attack, supposedly pro-Israel Trump embraced the anti-Israel chant, "Genocide Joe," at his rally. Meanwhile, the trial involving the first time Trump allegedly broke the law to win an election gets underway. Bill Kristol and Ben Wittes join Tim Miller.

**Join Sarah, Tim and JVL  for a Bulwark Live event in Philly on May 1, and May 15 in D.C. with the George Conway. For information and tickets head to TheBulwark.com/events

show notes:
Eliot Cohen's piece in The Atlantic

11 Comments
The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Benjamin Wittes
Writes Dog Shirt Daily Subscribe
Tim Miller
William Kristol
Recent Episodes
51:50
Jonathan Chait: Trump Broke the Scales
  Tim Miller
38:52
Isaac Arnsdorf and Joe Perticone: Trying to Finish What They Started
  Tim Miller and Joe Perticone
42:52
Olivia Nuzzi: Kari Lake Is No Meryl Streep
  Tim Miller
41:39
Adam Kinzinger: Yes, Russian Propaganda Is Infecting the GOP
  Tim Miller and Adam Kinzinger
44:39
Bill Kristol: Pure Oligarchic Greed
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
41:06
Ron Brownstein: A Republican Realignment?
  Tim Miller
39:44
Ruth Ben-Ghiat: There Is No Alternative
  Tim Miller and Ruth Ben-Ghiat