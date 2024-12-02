Playback speed
Bill Kristol and Elaina Plott Calabro: A Sordid Lot

Tim Miller
Dec 02, 2024
18
2
Kash Patel, who could potentially run the FBI, is a compulsive liar who can't keep his facts straight about his work experience or even where he was born. Aside from being a player in the attempted coup, even Trump loyalists are alarmed by his devotion to the president-elect. Meanwhile, by pardoning Hunter, Biden is not only putting his family ahead of the public interest, he's also giving a giant gift to Trump. Plus, more details on Pete Hegseth's disqualifying behavior, and Trump's avenue for getting around the Senate confirmation process.

Elaina Plott Calabro and Bill Kristol join Tim Miller.

show notes

Elaina's profile of Kash Patel
Patel's target list
Jack Goldsmith on Trump getting around the Senate confirmation process
Tim and Sam on Biden's pardon of Hunter
Tim and Sam on Pete Hegseth's mom

