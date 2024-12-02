Bill Kristol and Elaina Plott Calabro: A Sordid Lot

Kash Patel, who could potentially run the FBI, is a compulsive liar who can't keep his facts straight about his work experience or even where he was born. Aside from being a player in the attempted coup, even Trump loyalists are alarmed by his devotion to the president-elect. Meanwhile, by pardoning Hunter, Biden is not only putting his family ahead of the public interest, he's also giving a giant gift to Trump. Plus, more details on Pete Hegseth's disqualifying behavior, and Trump's avenue for getting around the Senate confirmation process.

Elaina Plott Calabro and Bill Kristol join Tim Miller.

show notes

Elaina's profile of Kash Patel

Patel's target list

Jack Goldsmith on Trump getting around the Senate confirmation process

Tim and Sam on Biden's pardon of Hunter

Tim and Sam on Pete Hegseth's mom

