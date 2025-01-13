Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
3
3

Bill Kristol: Cannons All the Way Down

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Jan 13, 2025
∙ Paid
3
3
Share

Trump's favorite judge, Aileen Cannon, has been attempting to exercise authority she doesn't have over Jack Smith's required report on his investigations of the Jan 6 case and the hoarding of classified docs—but she'll be a model of loyalty that Trump will expect for all his judicial appointments. Meanwhile, it's a big week of hearings for his nominees, Wray could do more to oppose the politicization of the FBI, and what is up with Fetterman?

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

show notes
Bob Kagan's Atlantic piece on Ukraine that Bill referenced

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
William Kristol
Recent Episodes
Amanda Carpenter: We Are Team Karen (Pence)
  Tim Miller and Amanda Carpenter
Derek Thompson and Elizabeth Weil: The Trend Toward Solitude
  Tim Miller
Liam Donovan and Brendan Boyle: The Great Grift
  Tim Miller
Charlie Warzel: Zuck Sucks Up to Trump
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: The Preposterous and Ridiculous Lies About the FBI
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Jonathan Martin: A Resilient City
  Tim Miller
David Frum: Sociopaths and Political Tribalism
  Tim Miller