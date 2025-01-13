Bill Kristol: Cannons All the Way Down

Trump's favorite judge, Aileen Cannon, has been attempting to exercise authority she doesn't have over Jack Smith's required report on his investigations of the Jan 6 case and the hoarding of classified docs—but she'll be a model of loyalty that Trump will expect for all his judicial appointments. Meanwhile, it's a big week of hearings for his nominees, Wray could do more to oppose the politicization of the FBI, and what is up with Fetterman?

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

Bob Kagan's Atlantic piece on Ukraine that Bill referenced



