Bill Kristol: Do Something

Some of the people best suited to make the case against Trump are the jilted Cabinet members and others who worked with him—doing the right thing is never the wrong thing. Plus, McMaster’s preposterous spin, appreciating the words Kamala didn't say in her speech, making Trump own RFK, Jr.'s antivax views, and the gamesmanship over the debates.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

show notes

Adam Kinzinger on speaking at the Democratic convention

Tim on the big fish anti-Trumpers who should endorse Kamala already

Bill on the key line in Kamala's speech

