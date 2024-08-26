Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
91

Bill Kristol: Do Something

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Aug 26, 2024
∙ Paid
91
Share

Some of the people best suited to make the case against Trump are the jilted Cabinet members and others who worked with him—doing the right thing is never the wrong thing. Plus, McMaster’s preposterous spin, appreciating the words Kamala didn't say in her speech, making Trump own RFK, Jr.'s antivax views, and the gamesmanship over the debates.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

show notes
Adam Kinzinger on speaking at the Democratic convention
Tim on the big fish anti-Trumpers who should endorse Kamala already
Bill on the key line in Kamala's speech

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
William Kristol
Recent Episodes
A.B. Stoddard: Only in America
  Tim Miller and A.B. Stoddard
Al Franken: Mind Your Own Damn Business
  Tim Miller
Jon Favreau: Understanding the Assignment
  Tim Miller and Jon Favreau
Beto O'Rourke: Air of Authenticity
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol and Michael Weiss: It's Showtime
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Brian Beutler: Vibe Shift
  Tim Miller and Brian Beutler
Dean Phillips and Mikie Sherrill: The Right Call
  Tim Miller