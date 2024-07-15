The Bulwark
Bill Kristol: Not Resigned to a Trump Presidency
Bill Kristol: Not Resigned to a Trump Presidency

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Jul 15, 2024
We begin with a rejection of the fatalist rhetoric from the left. It may be an uphill battle, but the pro-democracy forces have to keep our morale up and be creative. Also the debate around political rhetoric after the assassination attempt is way out ahead of the facts and needs some context. Plus, the Republican convention, Aileen Cannon’s ludicrous dismissal, Axios’ credulous report on Trump’s new tone, and the VP pick. Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

We’re heading to Dallas on September 5 for An Evening with The Bulwark. For more information and tickets go to TheBulwark.com/events.

The 2019 piece Tim referenced

Tim Miller
William Kristol
