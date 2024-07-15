Bill Kristol: Not Resigned to a Trump Presidency

We begin with a rejection of the fatalist rhetoric from the left. It may be an uphill battle, but the pro-democracy forces have to keep our morale up and be creative. Also the debate around political rhetoric after the assassination attempt is way out ahead of the facts and needs some context. Plus, the Republican convention, Aileen Cannon’s ludicrous dismissal, Axios’ credulous report on Trump’s new tone, and the VP pick. Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

The 2019 piece Tim referenced