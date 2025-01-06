Bill Kristol: The Preposterous and Ridiculous Lies About the FBI

Kash Patel's Jan 6 lie requires FBI officials to have been able to see into the future: to *know* that Trump would lose in 2020 and then try to get Congress to reverse the election results. And they also would have to have known they could get thousands of people to attack the Capitol—just to make MAGA look bad. Are GOP senators really going to clear this conspiracy theorist extraordinaire to run the bureau? Plus, the martyrology around Jan 6 and the mass exodus of journalists from the Washington Post.



Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.



show notes

Tom Jocelyn and Norm Eisen on Kash

Sgt. Gonell's reflection on Jan 6

Michael Kruse on Al Gore and Mike Pence

