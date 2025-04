Bill Maher dines with Trump and suddenly softens his tone. JVL and Sarah Longwell aren’t buying it. They break down how Trump manipulates elites, why Maher’s take is dangerous, and what it says about the media’s role in normalizing authoritarianism.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and ev…