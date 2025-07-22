The Bulwark

This Is What Desperation Looks Like

Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
Jul 22, 2025
Tim Miller and Sam Stein take on Donald Trump's unhinged Oval Office performance, where he tries to distract from the Epstein scandal by ranting about Barack Obama, treason, and gold drapes. It's desperate, chaotic, and completely off the rails.

