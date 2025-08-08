Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Nick Fuentes are locked in a battle of right-wing infighting. It started with Candace’s awkward interview with Fuentes, escalated with Tucker implying Fuentes is a “fed,” and now the groypers are firing back. Sonny Bunch and Will Sommer break down how this feud started, why Tucker might be out of his depth in Fuentes’ …
Tucker Carlson SLAMS Nick Fuentes in Wild "Fed" Feud
Aug 08, 2025
Bulwark+ Takes
