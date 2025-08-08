The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
4
7

Tucker Carlson SLAMS Nick Fuentes in Wild "Fed" Feud

Sonny Bunch's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Sonny Bunch
and
Will Sommer
Aug 08, 2025
∙ Paid
4
7
Share

Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Nick Fuentes are locked in a battle of right-wing infighting. It started with Candace’s awkward interview with Fuentes, escalated with Tucker implying Fuentes is a “fed,” and now the groypers are firing back. Sonny Bunch and Will Sommer break down how this feud started, why Tucker might be out of his depth in Fuentes’ …

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture