Democrats Ditch the Past to Win the Future

Sarah Longwell and Lauren Egan talk the Democratic Party’s generational shift, as younger leaders step up in the wake of elder congressional struggles, retirements and passings. With rising urgency and new media savvy, the next generation is starting to take the reins.

Read Lauren’s The Opposition, “The Democratic Youth (er, Young Adult) Movement Arrives”

