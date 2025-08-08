Cornyn Calls FBI on Texas Democrats (w/ Rep. Lizzie Fletcher)

Texas Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher joins Sarah Longwell to take on the shameless power grab happening in Texas. Texas Republicans are trying to ram through a mid-decade redistricting plan that could give the GOP 80% of the state’s congressional seats—even though nearly half of Texans vote Democratic.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.