Cornyn Calls FBI on Texas Democrats (w/ Rep. Lizzie Fletcher)

Aug 08, 2025
Texas Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher joins Sarah Longwell to take on the shameless power grab happening in Texas. Texas Republicans are trying to ram through a mid-decade redistricting plan that could give the GOP 80% of the state’s congressional seats—even though nearly half of Texans vote Democratic.

