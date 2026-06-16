BOMBSHELL: Trump’s Ballroom to Cost Taxpayers $300 Million

Sam Stein and JVL give their takes on a bombshell new report from the Washington Post showing Trump's White House ballroom project could cost more than $600 million with taxpayers footing half the bill. They break down the ballooning price tag, the demolition of the East Wing, and whether a future president should just tear the whole thing down.



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