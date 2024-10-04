BONUS EPISODE with Doug Emhoff: We Have a Mission

The second gentleman says Kamala has really stepped it up for this abbreviated campaign, and is showing the country the most badass version of herself. He also promised that nothing will distract them from focusing on winning the election. Plus, Trump didn't know what hit him in the debate.

Doug Emhoff joins Tim Miller for a very special bonus episode.

