Breaking Bad: How MAGA Turned a Gen Z Influencer Against the "Elites" (w/ Natalie Winters)

Tim Miller
Mar 29, 2025
38
21
Tim and Cam welcome their first MAGA Gen Z guest, Natalie Winters, co-host of Steve Bannon's War Room.

They ask Natalie to explain how the right can hate "elites," while worshiping Elon Musk , attack the "administrative state," while benefitting from its programs, and claim to advocate for free speech, while Donald Trump is arresting university students for writing anti-Israel op-eds.

Appears in episode
Tim Miller
