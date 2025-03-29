Breaking Bad: How MAGA Turned a Gen Z Influencer Against the "Elites" (w/ Natalie Winters)

Tim and Cam welcome their first MAGA Gen Z guest, Natalie Winters, co-host of Steve Bannon's War Room.



They ask Natalie to explain how the right can hate "elites," while worshiping Elon Musk , attack the "administrative state," while benefitting from its programs, and claim to advocate for free speech, while Donald Trump is arresting university students for writing anti-Israel op-eds.

