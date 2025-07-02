The Bulwark

The Bulwark

GOP Lawmakers Hate The Bill They're Voting For

Tim Miller
Cam Kasky
Jul 02, 2025
Cameron Kasky and Tim Miller break down the chaos surrounding the "Big Beautiful Bill": the massive GOP legislation packed with tax cuts for the rich, Medicaid and SNAP cuts, ICE detention centers, and yes… a sculpture garden. They also dive into how Gen Z voters showed up for Zoran Mamdani in NYC, despite being ignored in most mainstream discourse, and contrast that with how Dems are handling actual political violence and right-wing extremism.

