GOP Lawmakers Hate The Bill They're Voting For

Cameron Kasky and Tim Miller break down the chaos surrounding the "Big Beautiful Bill": the massive GOP legislation packed with tax cuts for the rich, Medicaid and SNAP cuts, ICE detention centers, and yes… a sculpture garden. They also dive into how Gen Z voters showed up for Zoran Mamdani in NYC, despite being ignored in most mainstream discourse, and contrast that with how Dems are handling actual political violence and right-wing extremism.
