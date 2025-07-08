The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
17
10

Elon’s New Party: A Threat to the GOP? (w/ Bill Kristol)

Cam Kasky's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Cam Kasky
and
William Kristol
Jul 08, 2025
∙ Paid
17
10
Share

This week on FYPod, Cameron Kasky is joined by political legend Bill Kristol to talk about Elon Musk’s bizarre attempt to shake up the Republican Party, how Gen Z became the most disillusioned generation, and why movements like BLM, #MeToo, and March for Our Lives didn’t deliver the change we hoped for.

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

Leave a comment

Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod

FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture