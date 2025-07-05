The Bulwark

Latino Voters Are Feeling Betrayed By Trump (w/ Carlos Eduardo Espina)

Tim Miller
Cam Kasky
Carlos Eduardo Espina
Jul 05, 2025
Carlos Eduardo Espina joins Tim Miller and Cameron Kasky to break down how social media, religion, and misinformation have reshaped Latino politics. With nearly 20 million followers across platforms, Carlos talks about how he became the voice of immigrant communities, what Trump-era deportations feel like on the ground, and why Latino support for MAGA is fracturing. It's a conversation about fear, leadership, and the fight for the truth in both English and Spanish.

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod

FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

