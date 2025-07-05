Latino Voters Are Feeling Betrayed By Trump (w/ Carlos Eduardo Espina)

Carlos Eduardo Espina joins Tim Miller and Cameron Kasky to break down how social media, religion, and misinformation have reshaped Latino politics. With nearly 20 million followers across platforms, Carlos talks about how he became the voice of immigrant communities, what Trump-era deportations feel like on the ground, and why Latino support for MAGA is fracturing. It's a conversation about fear, leadership, and the fight for the truth in both English and Spanish.
Watch, listen, and leave a comment.
Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod
FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.