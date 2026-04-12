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Breaking Down Trump's Moronic FOX Interview

Will Saletan's avatar
Will Saletan
Apr 12, 2026
∙ Paid

Trump called into FOX News for an interview to explain the Iran war—and quickly fell apart. Will Saletan methodically breaks down how Trump contradicted himself on Iran’s nuclear program, claimed total victory while admitting ongoing threats, and shrugged off rising gas prices and the economic fallout.

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