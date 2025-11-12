The Bulwark

Breaking: New Emails Suggest Epstein Had Major Leverage Over Trump

Sarah Longwell
and
Andrew Egger
Nov 12, 2025
Sarah Longwell and Andrew Egger take on the explosive new Epstein emails that suggest direct links between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein—including messages showing Epstein and Michael Wolff scheming to help Trump, and evidence that Trump knew about “the girls.”

