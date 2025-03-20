Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
53
82

Breaking: Trump Admin Sent Innocent People to El Salvador Prison

Tim Miller
Mar 20, 2025
∙ Paid
53
82
Share

Tim Miller takes on shocking new revelations about Trump’s immigration policies: innocent Venezuelan refugees—including a pro soccer player—were secretly deported to a prison camp in El Salvador. Tim demands accountability, challenges both Republicans and Democrats to act, and exposes the cruelty at the heart of Trump’s ICE. Seriously, you don’t want to…

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Daily Wire in Crisis as Boss Ousted Amid Chaos. Trump Win To Blame?
  Will Sommer and Sam Stein
NC Justice Alison Riggs Opponent Still Won't Concede — Four Months Later
  Lauren Egan
Texas Republican Proposes A Ban On Children Barking? What?
  Tim Miller and Will Sommer
Why Jerry Springer & Pro Wrestling Explain Modern Politics
  Sonny Bunch
This Might Be Their Most Brazen Ethics Violation Yet
  Sam Stein and Tim Miller
Recession Looms As Trump Crashes The Economy, Per Report
  Tim Miller and Jonathan V. Last
Sens. Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly Show Dems How To Fight Back!
  Adrian Carrasquillo