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BREAKING: Trump Fires Pam Bondi

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sam Stein's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Sam Stein, Sarah Longwell, Jonathan V. Last, and Will Sommer
Apr 02, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein, Sarah Longwell, JVL and Will Sommer reacted live to the breaking news that Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi.

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