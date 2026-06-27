BREAKING: Trump’s Ceasefire May Already Be Dead

Tim Miller takes on the collapsing Iran ceasefire—Iranian drones hitting ships in the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. counterstrikes, Iran retaliating against U.S. targets in Bahrain, and JD Vance's tough-guy statement that's landing nowhere. Plus: Trump's new self-portrait passport, and whether he understands what a passport is.

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