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BREAKING: Trump’s Ceasefire May Already Be Dead

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jun 27, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller takes on the collapsing Iran ceasefire—Iranian drones hitting ships in the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. counterstrikes, Iran retaliating against U.S. targets in Bahrain, and JD Vance's tough-guy statement that's landing nowhere. Plus: Trump's new self-portrait passport, and whether he understands what a passport is.

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