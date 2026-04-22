BREAKING: Virginia Redistricting Referendum PASSES

Tim Miller and Bill Kristol give their takes on a major election night development in Virginia as voters approve a redistricting referendum that reshapes the state’s congressional map and clears the way for a potential 10–1 Democratic advantage. The result marks a significant political victory for Democrats, who moved aggressively to counter Republican-led gerrymandering efforts in other states.



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