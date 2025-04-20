Playback speed
Bulwark on Sunday: What You Should Be Reading Right Now (w/ Jay Nordlinger)

William Kristol
Apr 20, 2025
Transcript

National Review's Jay Nordlinger joins Bill Kristol on this week’s Bulwark on Sunday to discuss what you should be reading right now to understand the world around us.

Zweig, “World of Yesterday,” etc.:

https://www.nationalreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/nordlinger_20241125.html

MVL:

https://www.nationalreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/xml_20221114_nordlinger.html

“Leopard”:

https://www.nationalreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/nordlinger_20250407.html

