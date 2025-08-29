Capitol Police Betrayed Again (w. Michael Fanone)

Michael Fanone nearly lost his life defending the Capitol on January 6. Now, he’s watching in disbelief as Trump pardons rioters, grants Ashley Babbitt full military honors, and even parades the military through DC like a strongman. Fanone calls it what it is: a betrayal of the oath he swore to defend the Constitution.

The Michael Fanone Show

