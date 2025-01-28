Chaos at White Houses First Press Conference

Sam Stein recaps the Trump administration's first press briefing with Caroline Leavitt, where she was heavily questioned on Donald Trump's two page memo ending freezing federal aid to several programs, leading to chaos and uncertainty for many Americans who rely on federal programs.

Read more in Morning Shots, "Move Fast and Break the Government"

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+Live is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.