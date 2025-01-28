Playback speed
Chaos at White Houses First Press Conference

Sam Stein
Jan 28, 2025
Sam Stein recaps the Trump administration's first press briefing with Caroline Leavitt, where she was heavily questioned on Donald Trump's two page memo ending freezing federal aid to several programs, leading to chaos and uncertainty for many Americans who rely on federal programs.

Read more in Morning Shots, "Move Fast and Break the Government"

