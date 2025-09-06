Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Here are links to each newsletter section so you can quickly get back to that edition you may have missed this week.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

🎵On the Jukebox…🎵 ‘Wonderwall’ by Oasis, Live in Dublin

Looking Back On Katrina 20 Years Later… Matt Labash pens a love letter to New Orleans, the importance of inspirations and agitations, and how to get your readers sticky.

Our House Divided, &c… Jay Nordlinger on Trumpism and anti-Trumpism; the formidable J. K. Rowling; an open congressional seat (pour moi?); and more.

AI is killing jobs right now. It's going to get worse… We don't need to wait to see if AI will kill jobs. It's happening right now, argues Thor Benson.

Trump Can’t Wait to Make Life Hell for the NFL Again… Roger Goodell’s job just got harder, but then again, under Trump, whose hasn’t? Will Leitch in Intelligencer.

Trump’s military crackdowns have put America at a tipping point… The president’s use of the military as law enforcement in Los Angeles was ruled illegal — but he’s not done assaulting America, Anthony L. Fisher argues at MSNBC.

