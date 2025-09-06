The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tai's avatar
Tai
8m

Lt. Gen Hertling’s piece is sobering. Unfortunately, we have Pete Hegseth trashing our own military and our politics continue to divide our citizenry. I feel even more OTP about our decline than JVL.

Also, to follow up last week’s question: the pears are already ready to be picked because it has been so warm this summer. I remember wearing flannels and jacket doing it when I was a youngster and now I am in tee shirt and shorts since it has been 80 degrees pretty much all week. The wild fire smoke also covers the sky and smells horrible. The fruit will be sweet but everything else looks bleak.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture