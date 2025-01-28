Playback speed
Chris Hayes and Alex Kantrowitz: Trying To Break the Whole Thing

Tim Miller
and
Alex Kantrowitz
Jan 28, 2025
5
The directives putting a pause on federal grants and the firing of career DOJ prosecutors is about trying to make the entirety of the federal government the tool of the man occupying the presidency. And it's all illegal and unconstitutional. Meanwhile, Trump is exactly the kind of broken sociopath who can dominate the war for attention—the defining resource of our time. Plus, a rundown on DeepSeek, the new Chinese AI model, and why Bitcoin fans aren't more angry about the worthless, scammy Trump and Melania coins.

Chris Hayes and Alex Kantrowitz join Tim Miller.

show notes

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

Tim Miller
