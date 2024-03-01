Criterion Goes to the Razzies

As long-time listeners are aware, we’re not huge fans of the Razzies here at Across the Movie Aisle. Which is why we were amused by the Criterion Channel’s decision to kinda-sorta stick it to the anti-Oscars award group by programming a month’s worth of Razzie-winning films that some critics have attempted to reclaim over…
The Bulwark
Audio
The Bulwark is home to Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, Bill Kristol, JVL, Sam Stein, and more. We are the largest pro-democracy bundle on Substack for news and analysis on politics and culture—supported by a community built on good-faith.The Bulwark is home to Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, Bill Kristol, JVL, Sam Stein, and more. We are the largest pro-democracy bundle on Substack for news and analysis on politics and culture—supported by a community built on good-faith.
Recent Episodes