The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
The Bulwark
Criterion Goes to the Razzies
0:00
-16:19

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Criterion Goes to the Razzies

Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Mar 01, 2024
∙ Paid
‘The Wicker Man’ (MovieStillsDB)

As long-time listeners are aware, we’re not huge fans of the Razzies here at Across the Movie Aisle. Which is why we were amused by the Criterion Channel’s decision to kinda-sorta stick it to the anti-Oscars award group by programming a month’s worth of Razzie-winning films that some critics have attempted to reclaim over…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture