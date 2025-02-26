Da Bomb Threat Beyond Insanity

The gang break down the bomb threat they experienced at the Principles First Summit. They also discuss the White House announcing they’ll decide which journalists are in the press pool, the access Elon Musk now has to the government’s data, the House GOP’s budget resolution, and how some MAGA voters are angry DOGE eliminated their jobs.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Use the controls on the the left side of the player to toggle to the free audio-only edition or find the show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

This ad-free video edition of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

You can add The Next Level to your podcast player of choice, here.