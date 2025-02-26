Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
26
10

Da Bomb Threat Beyond Insanity

Tim Miller
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Sarah Longwell
Feb 26, 2025
∙ Paid
26
10
Share

The gang break down the bomb threat they experienced at the Principles First Summit. They also discuss the White House announcing they’ll decide which journalists are in the press pool, the access Elon Musk now has to the government’s data, the House GOP’s budget resolution, and how some MAGA voters are angry DOGE eliminated their jobs.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Use the controls on the the left side of the player to toggle to the free audio-only edition or find the show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

This ad-free video edition of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

You can add The Next Level to your podcast player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Sarah & Tim at Principles First Summit: The Truth Is Non-Negotiable—Will America Wake Up?
  Tim Miller and Sarah Longwell
America’s Villain Era
  Tim MillerJonathan V. Last, and Sarah Longwell
The DOGE Days Are Far From Over
  Tim MillerJonathan V. Last, and Sarah Longwell
Boom, Roasted
  Tim MillerJonathan V. Last, and Sarah Longwell
An Unbearable Farce
  Tim MillerJonathan V. Last, and Sarah Longwell
He's Back
  Tim MillerJonathan V. Last, and Sarah Longwell
Michelle Obama Knows What Time It Is
  Tim MillerJonathan V. Last, and Sarah Longwell