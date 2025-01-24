Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
2
3

David French: Vengeance and Rage

Tim Miller
Jan 24, 2025
∙ Paid
2
3
Share

Trump launched his first week back in office signaling to loyal followers that they are free to break the law on his behalf, while telling political opponents—including John Bolton and Mike Pompeo—that he'll put their lives at risk. Meanwhile, an office full of white faces is not evidence of a meritocracy, a shortage of VA nurses or prosecutors at the DOJ is not government efficiency, and Putin is different from the man he was during Trump's first term. Plus, the dangers of the word "invasion" in the immigration context.

Leave a comment

David French joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

show notes
John Mulaney's 'horse in the hospital' skit
Tweet from Dan Crenshaw that Tim referenced
David's latest newsletter (gifted)
Tim's playlist

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Sam Stein and Adrian Carrasquillo: We Are in a Simulation
  Tim MillerSam Stein, and Adrian Carrasquillo
Stephanie Ruhle: Unlimited Money and No Rules
  Tim Miller
Tom Nichols: A Farce and a Sham
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: Resist the Nihilism
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Ron Brownstein: Don't Take the Bait
  Tim Miller
Melissa Murray and John Avlon: The Dark Legal Clouds Ahead
  Tim Miller and John Avlon
Adam Kinzinger and Mark Kelly: Dirty Little Secret
  Tim Miller and Adam Kinzinger