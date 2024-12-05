Playback speed
David French: We Are in the Bad Multiverse

Tim Miller
Dec 05, 2024
∙ Paid
1
6
Share

Kash Patel is making legal threats to try to silence his critics, and Tulsi Gabbard wouldn't even be able to get a security clearance in the regular job market: The parade of incompetence is so bad that Pete Hegseth is being described as the most unqualified Cabinet nominee in American history—and that's before the rape and alcoholism. Plus, Bluesky v Twitter, Russia is running out of military equipment, and are preemptive pardons a good idea?

David French joins Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

show notes
Steve Schale's Bulwark piece on the Democratic Party
The Southern Baptist Convention's 1998 "Resolution on Moral Character of Public Officials"

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add the show to your player of choice, here.

Tim Miller
