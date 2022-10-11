The Bulwark
David Frum: Biden's Blurt Problem
David Frum: Biden's Blurt Problem

Charlie Sykes's avatar
Charlie Sykes
Oct 11, 2022
Putin's left-wing supporters may be voluble on social media, but his supporters on the right are a political force. Plus, America's crushing labor shortage, asylum laws, and the border problem. David Frum joins Charlie Sykes today.

