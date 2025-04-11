Playback speed
David Frum: It's Too Late to Stop the Pain

Jonathan V. Last
Apr 11, 2025
∙ Paid
11
21
Share

Trump has effectively imposed a trade embargo on China, which means that after the inventory runs out, American retail will soon dry up. Since Europeans are already bypassing U.S. military contractors to beef up their defense spending —El Salvador is our only ally now— Trump is likely to do something desperate, like firing the Fed chair or seizing Greenland. American presidents decades from now will still be cleaning up what Trump did to this country in 2025. David Frum breaks down the insanity and stupidity of the vision behind the tariffs regime as well as the deep feelings of betrayal in Canada. If globalism means peace, prosperity, and commerce, then let's be globalists.

David Frum joins guest host Jonathan V. Last for the weekend pod.

show notes

