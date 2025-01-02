David Frum: Sociopaths and Political Tribalism

Apart from the death and carnage on New Years Day in New Orleans, Americans revealed another darkness once again: an eagerness to pin violence on someone who doesn't share their political world view. Meanwhile, Republicans rushed to attack the FBI as a way to justify confirming Kash Patel. Plus, Trump has tossed populism aside as he preps to be openly oligarchical, and the real threats TV journalists face.

David Frum joins Tim Miller.

