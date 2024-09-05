David Frum: Villains and Monsters

After the decade we've been living through, we will remember the people like Liz Cheney, who have made the choices that really matter. Meanwhile, will the MAGA influencers who say they were unwitting Russian propagandists give their millions back? Plus, Tucker's praise and promotion of Holocaust denialism, Vance's pathological feelings about women, and the continuing tragedy of guns everywhere in America.

David Frum joins Tim Miller.

Frum's recent piece on the Gaza protesters

