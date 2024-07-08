Recently in The Bulwark:

YOU KNOW YOU’RE READY TO MOVE ON when you start envisioning a Kamala vs. Donald campaign and it makes you smile. At least I know that’s when I’m ready. For more than two years, I’ve been on a Joe Biden rollercoaster. Now, amid a national outbreak of debate PTSD, there are signs that change may come. Daily polling trauma. Donors hitting pause. One report after another about Biden’s limited energy and cognitive lapses, past and present. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) trying to assess support for asking him to leave the race.

WHAT A DIFFERENCE FIFTY YEARS MAKES: Half a century ago, a unanimous Supreme Court ruled that the president was subject to the laws of the United States that apply to every other citizen. But a week ago, a splintered Court voted 6–3 to create a unique prerogative for presidents to commit federal crimes with impunity.

IT WAS SAD TO WATCH PRESIDENT BIDEN lost in his ego Friday night, the oldest-ever president failing visibly for all the world to see, telling us his record and his good intentions are enough—even if Donald Trump wins in November. Biden’s rescue effort—in a televised interview with ABC News Friday—failed miserably, not because he lost his train of thought but because of what he said clearly: that this is, essentially, about him.

EVE TUSHNET: Disgust and Exaltation Together

THERE ARE NIGHTS IN MY YOUTH whose memory seems lit by the glow of reckless conversation. Late into the night, usually over alcohol, I’d rant and volley with my friends as we crafted our personae, trying to say things so interesting they just had to be true. This kind of talk isn’t elegant or syllogistic; it galumphs, it’s catty and clumsy, glib and unfair and sometimes infuriating. And yet it can also uncover insights so powerful and perfect that they change a life. In the excesses of my youth, there are many acts and omissions I regret. But there are also joys and truths I encountered by going too far. That’s my best attempt to both describe Becca Rothfeld’s new book, All Things Are Too Small, and summarize its thesis. (Full disclosure: I know and like Rothfeld.) All of these essays craft Rothfeld’s persona as a defender of glut, of unslakable thirsts and wants so strong they become needs. Even when I was unconvinced by them, the vivacious confidence of Rothfeld’s arguments forced me to clarify my own thoughts. And when she swept me along, she showed me new insights into psychology and mysticism, her strongest suits.

PRESIDENT BIDEN, WHO EARNED OUR RESPECT and affection over the past four years, is now trying our souls. In an interview on a Philadelphia radio show, he mumbled that he was proud to be “the first black woman to serve with a black president.” Later, word leaked that campaign aides had submitted proposed questions to the radio hosts in advance. Was that a vote of no confidence from the staff?

Happy Monday! It’s a scorcher here in the D.C. area, but I hope you had a safe and fun holiday weekend.

