It would have been nice if Biden had gone on Morning Joe the day after the debate instead of waiting 11 days. But he still is not providing a forward-looking message or explaining why he's the one to beat Trump. Meanwhile, Kamala is showing what an aggressive, proactive campaign looks like. Plus, Project 2025 moves into the spotlight, and the good news for democracy coming from overseas.
Bill Kristol: The Joe Biden Survival Plan
Jul 08, 2024
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
