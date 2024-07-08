The Bulwark
Bill Kristol: The Joe Biden Survival Plan
Bill Kristol: The Joe Biden Survival Plan

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Jul 08, 2024
It would have been nice if Biden had gone on Morning Joe the day after the debate instead of waiting 11 days. But he still is not providing a forward-looking message or explaining why he's the one to beat Trump. Meanwhile, Kamala is showing what an aggressive, proactive campaign looks like. Plus, Project 2025 moves into the spotlight, and the good news for democracy coming from overseas.

Tim Miller
William Kristol
