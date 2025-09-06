The Bulwark

Democrats Need To Focus On “Making Life Better” (w/ Malcom Kenyatta)

Tim Miller's avatar
Cam Kasky's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Cam Kasky
Sep 06, 2025
11
2
State Rep. and DNC Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta joins Tim Miller and Cameron Kasky for a powerful conversation on the Democratic Party’s future. Malcolm opens up about his 108-mile walk to protest Pennsylvania’s transit crisis, his personal “glow up” after a health scare, and why Democrats must focus on affordability, safety, and real reform. They also tackle Fetterman’s health, the Zohran Mamdani win in New York, and the growing debate over “woke” language inside the party.

