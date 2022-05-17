The Bulwark
Deport D'Souza?
Deport D'Souza?

A private conversation with Charlie Sykes and Mona Charen
Charlie Sykes
and
Mona Charen
May 17, 2022
Christopher Halloran / Shutterstock.com

Charlie and Mona discuss the mainstream right's toleration of "great replacement theory."

