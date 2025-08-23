Did Everyone Just Forget About Gun Violence Prevention? (w/ Robert Schentrup)

Tim Miller and Cameron Kasky sit down with Rob Schenntrup, a Parkland survivor and Brady organizer, whose sister Carmen was one of the 17 killed. Rob shares his journey from tragedy to advocacy, including his fight for Florida’s landmark school safety act and “red flag” laws. Together, they expose the gun lobby’s relentless grip on politics, the false promise that guns make us safer, and the toxic culture of hyper-masculinity fueling violence. The conversation also explores how online radicalization targets young men, the Democratic Party’s struggles with gun control, and bold new strategies for prevention and community safety.

