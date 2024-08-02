Playback speed
Did Trump Plan It?

A.B. Stoddard
Aug 02, 2024
A.B. Stoddard guest hosts for today’s discussion on Donald Trump’s NABJ interview. It was shocking and set the internet abuzz, but was that his intention all along? Plus, do VP picks actually matter?

Highlights / Lowlights

Bill’s highlight: Inside the Secret Negotiations to Free Evan Gershkovich (WSJ)

Damon’s highlights: Pro-Wrestling Explains Why Trump Is Scared of Kamala, Donald Trump’s Cheap Heat (The Triad)

Linda’s highlight: The America of Yesterday (Yascah Mounk)

A.B.’s highlight: America’s New Political War Pits Young Men Against Young Women (WSJ)

The Bulwark
Beg to Differ
Audio
Video
Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum.
