Did Trump Plan It?

A.B. Stoddard guest hosts for today’s discussion on Donald Trump’s NABJ interview. It was shocking and set the internet abuzz, but was that his intention all along? Plus, do VP picks actually matter?
Highlights / Lowlights
Bill’s highlight: Inside the Secret Negotiations to Free Evan Gershkovich (WSJ)
Damon’s highlights: Pro-Wrestling Explains Why Trump Is Scared of Kamala, Donald Trump’s Cheap Heat (The Triad)
Linda’s highlight: The America of Yesterday (Yascah Mounk)
A.B.’s highlight: America’s New Political War Pits Young Men Against Young Women (WSJ)