Does Rob Sand Have What It Takes to Flip Iowa?

Andrew Egger
Oct 28, 2025
Andrew Egger is joined by Rob Sand to discuss his run for governor of Iowa, Iowa’s economic struggles, and his effort to unite Democrats and disillusioned Trump voters through accountability over partisanship.

