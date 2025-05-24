Happy Saturday!

Does Trump Want to Be the President Who Lost Ukraine? Jane Harman · May 23 DONALD TRUMP HATES NOTHING more than a “loser.” To him, losing is shameful and the worst insult he can imagine. But he could end up being tagged as a loser for the way he has abandoned more than three decades of U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty. He is walking away from a tougher Euro… Read full story

The Gulf of Anti-America Will Saletan · May 20 ON FRIDAY, AS HE RETURNED to the United States from a four-day tour of the Persian Gulf, Donald Trump berated Bruce Springsteen for criticizing him on … Read full story

Happy Saturday! I hope if it is your last Saturday before summer, that you do something memorable that is spring-like. Don’t give into summer just yet! Plenty of time for that. I look forward to seeing those of you attending our live events in Chicago and Nashville.

If you’re in the Cincinnati area… Save the date! I will be moderating a Principles First panel on June 5 with Amy McGrath and Trey Grayson on the importance of tamping down executive overreach.

And if you’re in D.C… Save the date for June 6, as The Bulwark teams up with Crooked Media for a joint event to raise funds for Andry Hernandez Romero.

Declarations And Graduations… Declaring against declarations, plus, when your children leave childhood. New from Matt Labash.

Patriotism, True and False… Some thoughts from Jay Nordlinger on an important and somewhat slippery concept.

This New Orleans-based podcaster… reaches millions from his Uptown home. Read the Tim Miller profile in the Times-Picayune.

Trump's image of dead 'white farmers'… came from Reuters footage in Congo, not South Africa (Reuters). The Shares from Your Aunt presidency.

