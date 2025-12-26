The Bulwark

Preview

Does Trump’s Bruised Hand Story Make Sense?

Sam Stein's avatar
Jared Poland's avatar
Sam Stein and Jared Poland
Dec 26, 2025
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Jared Poland give their takes on a curious White House claim. After repeated questions about Donald Trump’s bruised hand, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said it was caused by constant handshaking and aspirin use.

So we decided to test it.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

