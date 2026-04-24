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DOJ Launches Internal Investigation Over Handling of Epstein Files

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Will Sommer
Apr 24, 2026
∙ Paid

The Epstein files are back in the news and JVL and Will Sommer are here to break down the latest. Republicans are now weighing whether to recommend a pardon for convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. At the same time, the Department of Justice’s internal watchdog is launching a review into how the Epstein files were handled, raising new questions about what was released, what was withheld, and why. Is this a routine oversight review—or the start of something much bigger?

Read more from Will's newsletter False Flag: https://www.thebulwark.com/s/false-flag

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