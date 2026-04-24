DOJ Launches Internal Investigation Over Handling of Epstein Files

The Epstein files are back in the news and JVL and Will Sommer are here to break down the latest. Republicans are now weighing whether to recommend a pardon for convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. At the same time, the Department of Justice’s internal watchdog is launching a review into how the Epstein files were handled, raising new questions about what was released, what was withheld, and why. Is this a routine oversight review—or the start of something much bigger?



Read more from Will's newsletter False Flag: https://www.thebulwark.com/s/false-flag



Tickets for our Bulwark Live shows in San Diego and LA in May: https://thebulwark.com/events



Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.