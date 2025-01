Tim Miller talks Joe Biden's legacy as he leaves the White House, by picking and choosing which norms he wants to follow, and making way for Donald Trump to endanger the country and America's institutions.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+Live is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.