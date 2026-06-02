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Pyrpressure's avatar
Pyrpressure
2h

Hi Bill. I’m going to quote JVL in response to you:

“For our semiquincentennial I want Donald Trump on stage ranting like a lunatic. We squandered our inheritance. We should be confronted with our choices.

America doesn’t need a celebratory retrospective.

We need a mirror.”

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Lewis Grotelueschen's avatar
Lewis Grotelueschen
2h

“This fund was open to anybody who was so weaponized [sic], targeted, or persecuted, whether they were Democrat, Republican, Conservative, Independent, or otherwise,”

This had to be in a written statement because nobody could keep a straight face while saying this into a camera.

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