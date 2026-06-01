Scott Pelley: Bari Weiss is “Murdering 60 Minutes"

JVL and Will Sommer give their takes on the explosive showdown inside CBS News after Scott Pelley confronted new 60 Minutes executive producer Nick Bilton during his first meeting with staff. According to reporting from Oliver Darcy's Status newsletter, Pelley blasted CBS leadership and declared that Bari Weiss is "murdering 60 Minutes." JVL and Will break down what happened in the meeting, why Bilton appeared unprepared for the backlash, the firing of key 60 Minutes staffers, and what the corporate overhaul could mean for the future of the iconic broadcast. They also discuss why many journalists believe the changes have little to do with digital growth and everything to do with control over the newsroom.



Read more from Status: https://www.status.news/p/scott-pelley-60-minutes-nick-bilton-bari-weiss

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